Alia Bhatt Wants To Work With 'RRR' Co-Star Jr. NTR Again

'RRR', directed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt are among the cast members. While fans eagerly await the release of 'RRR', Bhatt has expressed her desire to work alongside Telugu actor Jr NTR once more.

According to Pinkvilla, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor, calling Jr NTR talented, said, “I would love to do another film with him. I think he’s so talented, so fabulous, such a big star, but still down-to-earth and grounded. I really like the work he has done so far.”

Apart from that, Bhatt expressed her admiration for Jr NTR's devoted and loyal fans. “Please give me your fans. I love his fans. His fans are so dedicated, so so loyal and dedicated,” the actress said.

In 'RRR', Bhatt and Jr NTR will share the screen for the first time. The film is based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who are portrayed by Charan and Jr NTR, respectively.

The movie has been postponed twice earlier and will now be released on March 25. The film was supposed to be released on January 7, but it was postponed due to a sudden increase in coronavirus cases. The producers issued a statement just two days before the scheduled release date, announcing the postponement.

While the film's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5, the Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish, it will be available on Netflix as well.