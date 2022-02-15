Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Wants To Work With 'RRR' Co-Star Jr. NTR Again

While fans eagerly await the release of 'RRR', Bhatt has expressed her desire to work alongside Telugu actor Jr NTR once more.

Alia Bhatt Wants To Work With 'RRR' Co-Star Jr. NTR Again
Actors Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 8:00 pm

'RRR', directed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt are among the cast members. While fans eagerly await the release of 'RRR', Bhatt has expressed her desire to work alongside Telugu actor Jr NTR once more.

According to Pinkvilla, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor, calling Jr NTR talented, said, “I would love to do another film with him. I think he’s so talented, so fabulous, such a big star, but still down-to-earth and grounded. I really like the work he has done so far.”

Related stories

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Sticks To Baisakhi Release; 'RRR' Gets A New Date

'Radhe Shyam', 'RRR': How The Pan-India Wave Is Affecting The Hindi Dubbing Industry

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

Apart from that, Bhatt expressed her admiration for Jr NTR's devoted and loyal fans. “Please give me your fans. I love his fans. His fans are so dedicated, so so loyal and dedicated,” the actress said.

In 'RRR', Bhatt and Jr NTR will share the screen for the first time. The film is based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who are portrayed by Charan and Jr NTR, respectively.

The movie has been postponed twice earlier and will now be released on March 25. The film was supposed to be released on January 7, but it was postponed due to a sudden increase in coronavirus cases. The producers issued a statement just two days before the scheduled release date, announcing the postponement.

While the film's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5, the Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish, it will be available on Netflix as well.

Tags

Art & Entertainment RRR Alia Bhatt Jr NTR SS Rajamouli Upcoming Movies Bollywood
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Release Date Shifts Again

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Release Date Shifts Again

Arjun Rampal Doesn't Need ‘Piece Of Paper’ To Validate Relationship With Gabriella Demetriades

Scanty Payment To Monthly Work Days Being Less - Troubles Of The Bollywood Junior Artist

Dia Mirza Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Vaibhav Rekhi

Creativity From Chaos: How Anti-CAA, NRC Protests Inspired Art

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?