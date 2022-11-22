Alaya F: Kartik Aaryan Is So Hard Working That It Sets A Really High Benchmark

Actress Alaya F is really impressed with her 'Freddy' co-star Kartik Aaryan as she says he is so hard working that it sets a really high benchmark for her.

Kartik-starrer 'Freddy' is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle 'Hardy '. It is filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions.

Alaya F, who marks her second feature film with 'Freddy', shared her experience of working opposite the actor.

"Working with Kartik was not only a wonderful experience overall, but I think I also learned a lot from him. He has such energy and enthusiasm for the films he does."

She added: "He's so driven and so hard working that it sets a really high benchmark. Seeing him work and working with him validated my core belief, that if you're obsessed with your work and if you consistently work hard, nothing can stop you from achieving everything you want and more."

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film will release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.