Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Alaya F: Kartik Aaryan Is So Hard Working That It Sets A Really High Benchmark

Actress Alaya F is really impressed with her 'Freddy' co-star Kartik Aaryan as she says he is so hard working that it sets a really high benchmark for her.

Kartik Aaryan And Alaya F In Freddy Poster
Kartik Aaryan And Alaya F In Freddy Poster Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 11:49 am

Actress Alaya F is really impressed with her 'Freddy' co-star Kartik Aaryan as she says he is so hard working that it sets a really high benchmark for her. 

Kartik-starrer 'Freddy' is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle 'Hardy '. It is filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions.

Alaya F, who marks her second feature film with 'Freddy', shared her experience of working opposite the actor.

"Working with Kartik was not only a wonderful experience overall, but I think I also learned a lot from him. He has such energy and enthusiasm for the films he does."

She added: "He's so driven and so hard working that it sets a really high benchmark. Seeing him work and working with him validated my core belief, that if you're obsessed with your work and if you consistently work hard, nothing can stop you from achieving everything you want and more."

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film will release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Alaya F Kartik Aaryan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maharashtra Leg Ends, Rahul Says Experience In State Enriching

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maharashtra Leg Ends, Rahul Says Experience In State Enriching

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0