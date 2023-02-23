Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Akshay Kumar's Mantra: Take Out Time For Physical Fitness Every Day

Home Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's Mantra: Take Out Time For Physical Fitness Every Day

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is known for his fitness besides acting, has said that it is important to take care of one's health. He emphasised that it is important to take out time for physical fitness every day.

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 7:51 pm

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is known for his fitness besides acting, has said that it is important to take care of one's health. He emphasised that it is important to take out time for physical fitness every day.

Akshay, who is known for movies like 'Khiladi', 'Mohra', 'Bhool Bhulayiyaa', among others, and is trained in martial arts, said: "Taking care of your fitness is very important. One should take an hour from their day for fitness, even if it is something small and light to do. Fitness is not a choice, it's a way of life, and one should prioritise it no matter what."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)


He is coming on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa as celebrity guests.

During the show, Kapil talked about fitness with the guests and Nora said that she has a gifted physique, and she doesn't go to the gym or do any sort of yoga to stay fit, all thanks to her genes. On the other hand, Disha Patani revealed how she loves taking care of her fitness by gyming so that she can indulge in her sweet cravings without any guilt.

Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa also went on to say that they indulge in a lot of physical activities like hitting the gym, dancing, or doing yoga and eat a lot of homemade food and avoid eating out as much as they can.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Related stories

Akshay Kumar’s 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Make-Up Artist Attacked By Leopard

'It Is A Dream Come True For Any Director To Work With Akshay Kumar' Says Raj Mehta

Akshay Kumar Says He Is Inspired By Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff

Tags

Art & Entertainment Akshay Kumar Bollywood Superstar Khiladi Mohra Bhool Bhulaiyaa The Kapil Sharma Show Nora Fatehi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her