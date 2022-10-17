Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Akshay Kumar Rubbishes Report About Owning Private Jet: Will Call Out Baseless Lies About Me

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Sunday dismissed a news report claiming that he owns a private jet worth Rs 260 crore.

Calling the report a "baseless lie", the 55-year-old actor said he will continue to call out falsehood written about him.

The "Cuttputlli" actor also posted a screenshot of the report that featured his photo along with his "Bellbottom" co-star Vaani Kapoor standing in front of a private jet. The caption of the picture mentioned that the aircraft reportedly "costs around Rs 260 crore".

On the work front, Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his next feature film "Ram Setu", set to be released in theatres countrywide on October 25.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of "Parmanu" and "Tere Bin Laden" fame, the action-adventure movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and veteran actor Nassar in pivotal roles. 

Akshay Kumar Vaani Kapoor Cuttputtli
