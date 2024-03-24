Art & Entertainment

Akshara Singh Sways To 'Aankhon Mein', Rani Chatterjee To 'Yimmy Yimmy'

Bhojpuri actresses Akshara Singh and Rani Chatterjee on Saturday treated their fans to some fun dancing videos on the tracks 'Aankhon Mein Tum Ho' and 'Yimmy Yimmy', respectively.

Advertisement

I
IANS
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
Instagram
Akshara Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bhojpuri actresses Akshara Singh and Rani Chatterjee on Saturday treated their fans to some fun dancing videos on the tracks 'Aankhon Mein Tum Ho' and 'Yimmy Yimmy', respectively.

Bhojpuri actresses Akshara Singh and Rani Chatterjee on Saturday treated their fans to some fun dancing videos on the tracks 'Aankhon Mein Tum Ho' and 'Yimmy Yimmy', respectively.

Taking to Instagram, Akshara who is known for her work in 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Dhadkan', among others, shared a Reel video grooving on the track 'Aankhon Mein Tum Ho', which is sung by Kumar Sanu, and Alka Yagnik.

Akshara is wearing a red plain Anarkali suit, and is dancing on the set of some project. She has opted for a subtle makeup, and her hair is half-tied. She accessorised the look with a black bindi, silver oxidised jhumkas, and blue sunglasses.

Advertisement

The post is captioned as: "Aankhein..... Ufffff inke siwa duniya me rakha kya hai".

The video has garnered 135K views, with fans commenting on the post, saying, "I think you should come to Bollywood now". Another user said: "sundar".

Known for her work in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala', 'Devra Bada Satawela', and more, Rani took to Instagram and shared a video, wherein she can be seen sensuously shaking a leg on the track 'Yimmy Yimmy'. She is wearing a black top, bright pink shorts, and rounded off the outfit with black heels.

The video is captioned as: "#yimmyyimmy #ranichatterjee socha main bhi bana loo". 'Yimmy Yimmy' is sung by Rajat Nagpal, Shreya Ghoshal, and Tayc.

Advertisement

The Reel has garnered 42.4K views. One fan said: "Hot moves and hot figure", another wrote: "Omg what a dance".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshara has been a part of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.Rani next has projects like 'Mera Pati Mera Devta Hai', 'Naache Dulha Gali Gali', and 'Bhabhi Maa' in the pipeline.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra