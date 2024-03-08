There have been reports of Tamil actor Ajith Kumar suffering from a cyst in his brain. His spokesperson has rubbished the rumours and said that he was admitted to the hospital for a general examination.
The spokesperson told Zoom, "On Thursday, Ajith sir got admitted to the hospital for a general examination. There was undue swelling in the nerve connecting his ear to the brain. Doctors got rid of it now with a simple medical procedure."
"Ajith is fine, he walked from the ward to the ICU", he added. He also said the actor would be discharged in a day or two.
The spokesperson also said that the 'Valimai' actor became even more conscious about his health, after the art director Milan Fernandez's demise last year. He said, “Ajith was supposed to meet Milan in half an hour when he passed away. That shattered him and he began taking his health check-ups more seriously."
The reports of Ajith being unwell and hospitalised sparked concern among his fans. It was reported that the actor was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning. Videos from the hospital where he was accompanied by his wife also went viral on social media. Some reports also claimed that the Tamil actor took test due to damage to his spinal cord.
In a video that has been doing the rounds on X read, “Exclusive Video Of Thala AJITH & Shalini Mam From Apollo Hospital. Everything is Fine And Vidaa Muyarchi Shoot Will Resume In Mid-March."
For the unversed, Ajith was shooting for his upcoming movie 'Vidaa Muyarchi' in Azerbaijan. He recently flew back to India to spend some quality time with his family. After all the procedures in the hospital are completed, he is said to resume his shooting in Azerbaijan.
'Vidaa Muyarchi' is directed by Magizh Thirumeni. It is all set to hit the screens in late April or May. The action thriller also stars Regina Cassandra, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja among others.