Ajay Devgn And Kiccha Sudeep's Twitter Exchange Starts Debate On Hindi As A National Language

Actor Ajay Devgn, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Runway 34’, took to social media to share his thoughts on a comment made by actor Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep at a press event. The Twitter exchange between the two actors has gone on to become a debate and is trending on social media.

It all started when Sudeep was asked at an event about the south films doing great business all over India. Among other things, Sudeep had said, “Correct it, Hindi is no more the National Language, it’s no more a National language (sic).”

Reacting to this Devgn went on to tweet in Hindi, “@KicchaSudeep my brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man (sic).”

Sudeep in return didn’t lash out and just tried to explain to Devgn that the words he had said were taken out of context and lost in translation till the time they reached him.

Sudeep wrote, “Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir (sic).”

He went on to add, “I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always.Hoping to seeing you soon (sic).”

“And sir @ajaydevgn ,, I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don't we too belong to India sir (sic),” Sudeep added.

After seeing Sudeep’s response and clarification, Devgn wrote back, “Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation (sic).” He followed this with the folded hands emoji, signifying a gesture of an apology.

Sudeep reverted, “Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:) I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason. Luv&Regards❤️ (sic).”

After this Twitter exchange, on lots of fans have started talking about this north India – south India language divide. Fans have been trending this topic on social media and have made it go to the top of the trending charts.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has also given his piece of mind on the same. He wrote, “Nothing can drive the point better than ur question on ,what if you answer in Kannada to a Hindi tweet from @ajaydevgn .. Kudos to you and I hope everyone realises there’s no north and south and india is 1 (sic).”

Varma went on to add, “I believe so Ajay ..I know u as a person for so long and I know u could never mean it in the way it seemed to some ..Languages grew out of regional and cultural conviniences and were always meant to integrate and not separate (sic).”

“Whether u intended or not am glad u made this statement ,because unless there’s a strong stir , there cannot be a calm especially at a time when there seems to be a war like situation between Bolly(north)wood and Sandal(South) wood (sic),” added RGV.

Varma went on to add, “The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir ,is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films (sic).”

“Like the PROOF of the PUDDING is in the eating , the runway 34 collections will prove how much GOLD (kgf2) is there in HINDI versus KANNADA .. @ajaydevgn versus @KicchaSudeep (sic),” Varma concluded his series of tweets on this controversy.

Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’ releases in theatres tomorrow (April 29). At the same time, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, starring Yash, has been reigning at the box-office with almost Rs 1000 Crore at the box-office. The same happened recently with filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film is still running at a few outlets, with overall earnings of more than Rs 1100 Crore at the box-office.