After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Opens Up On His Divorce, Says 'She Has Moved On'

Renowned actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made an appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 7 alongside actor Akshay Kumar. Much to everyone’s amazement, she was at her candid best, and even ended up making several revelations about her marriage and divorce with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

During the show, she had said, "It has been hard but it's good now. It's fine, I am stronger than I have ever been." That’s not it. The actress also made it clear that the divorce was not amicable. Now Naga Chaitanya, who has so far kept mum on his personal life, broke his silence about the divorce, during the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, co-starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

During an interaction with ETimes, the actor stated, "Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that."

He further added that he doesn’t want to react more to it. “My friends, family and the people who matter, they all know. And you see, news replaces news. All the speculation and conjecture is all very temporary. The more I react to it, the more news it will make. So I just stay chill about it, let it happen and it will all fade away hopefully," he signed off.

For those caught unaware, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had announced separation through a joint statement in October last year. After being in a relationship, the two had tied the knot in 2017, and have also starred in several films together, including ‘Manam’, ‘MajiliYe Maaya Chesave’ and ‘Autonagar Surya’.