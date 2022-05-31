Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Adrishya Jalakangal: Tovino Thomas And Nimisha Sajayan To Reunite After Four Years

Actors Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan who shared screen space in 2018 for 'Oru Kuprasidha Payyan' will reunite after four years for a new project 'Adrishya Jalakangal'.

Updated: 31 May 2022 4:22 pm

Actors Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan will share screen space once again after four years for ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’, a suspense thriller movie, announced by the makers on May 31. Thomas is popularly known for ‘Minnal Murali’ and Sajayan was seen in ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’. They both have previously worked on a crime thriller in 2018 titled ‘Our Kuprasidha Payyan’. 

‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ is produced by Ellanar Films, Tovino Thomas Productions and Mythri Movie Makers. Directed by Dr. Biju Kumar Damodaran, the upcoming feature film will depict war as a man-made disaster.

The movie will explore society's struggles for existence, love, peace, justice, relations, and sanity through its character, the press release said.

Damodaran, best known for directing National Award-winning feature ‘Veettilekkulla Vazhi’, ‘Perariyathavar' and ‘Valiya Chirakulla Pakshikal’, said his aim is to present social and cultural viewpoints through his cinema.

“‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ has a treatment that will smoothly mix reality with surrealistic notions and visuals. My goal in filmmaking is to create works that are artistically and aesthetically superior, all at a time while asserting our strong social and cultural stands,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Radhika Lavu, founder-producer of Ellanar Films, said her team is eager to share the world of ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’.

“Windows open to a whole new world of imagination and are often used in art to symbolise hope, change and daring to explore. Our story of ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ is about those invisible windows which open to positivity and probability. It’s a path to gain perspective about something that has escaped our comprehension,” she said.

‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ will soon start filming. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

