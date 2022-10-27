Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Adivi Sesh's ‘Major’ Makes It To The IFFI Selection As A Hindi Language Film

Adivi Sesh speaks up about how his blockbuster hit ‘Major’ on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has been selected as a Hindi language film at IFFI.

Adivi Sesh In A Still From 'Major'
Adivi Sesh In A Still From 'Major' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 10:16 pm

Adivi Sesh's 'Major' has been selected at IFFI as a Hindi language film. It has been critically acclaimed all over the nation alongside the big box office. This film shows the life story of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the hero of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. The movie has made it to the selection for the Indian Panorama section for the 53rd IFFI.

'Major' was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages. It's very remarkable that it has been selected at IFFI for the Hindi version. Films like 'RRR' and 'Jai Bhim' among 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films have also been selected at IFFI in their respective categories, but it is noteworthy that ‘Major' got selected as a completely Hindi film. Adivi Sesh is extremely ecstatic about this news.

Talking about how amazing he felt to get his movie chosen for the IFFI, he says, "It's a very proud moment for me. At the time when I was informed that Major has been selected at IFFI for its Hindi category, it really made me happy and it was a surreal feeling. It's a special moment for the entire team who have put their heart and soul into this film.”

Currently, in talks for remaking an Oscar-winning film, Adivi Sesh has various plans for his future projects. His films so far have been nothing but hits. We cannot wait to see what he has in store for us through his future endeavours. We know that whatever his future projects are, we are definitely not going to be disappointed.

Major The Movie Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Film Actor Indian Actor IFFI IFFI 2022 Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Adivi Sesh Mumbai Bombay India
