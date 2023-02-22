Aditya Roy Kapur On Fan Who Tried To Kiss Him Forcefully: At That Moment I Just Felt It Needed To Be Handled

Last week, Aditya Roy Kapur arrived for a special screening of his latest web show ‘The Night Manager’ in Mumbai. However, things took a weird turn when a fan got too close to him and even held his face and tried to kiss him on the cheek. In the paparazzi video that surfaced online, it was seen that Aditya had to push her away to stop her.

Now in a recent interaction with Indian Express, the actor mentioned that he did have to ‘handle it’, but added that he understands her affection, and would therefore not criticise her.

He said in the interview, "To be honest, I didn’t get too frazzled by it. It was just something I had to handle at the moment. She was strong, let’s put it like that, so I did have to handle it. But I can understand it. I don’t look at it from the eye where I’ll criticise it or say it’s wrong. I can understand it, that this person is feeling this affection and I guess that’s how she wanted to express it. At that moment I just felt it needed to be handled. But I didn’t lose any sleep over it or give it more (thought) than it needed."

Meanwhile, Aditya is getting praise for his performance as Shaan Dasgupta, the titular Night Manager, a role which was essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original British series that came out in 2016, which in turn was an adaptation of the 1993 novel by British author John Le Carre by the same name.

The Hindi adaptation is directed by Sandeep Modi and features Anil Kapoor as Shailendra Rungta, apart from Tillottama Shome, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in important roles.

Talking about the show, Aditya had earlier mentioned, “When there's revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what's on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another. It's been a great experience working with some of the finest talent of the Indian film industry, assembled by the dynamic team at Disney Hotstar."