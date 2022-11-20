Abhishek Bajaj Opens Up About His Upcoming Music Video 'Dooriyan'

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' actor Abhishek Bajaj, who was last seen in the movie 'Babli Bouncer' starring Tamannaah Bhatia, is all set for his next romantic music video 'Dooriyan' opposite Zaara Yesmin.

The song is a reflection of the longingness and pain of two lovers who cannot unite because of the circumstances.

"This video is about the unsaid love between two people who like each other but are unsure about the other one and are unable to convey their feelings. They really want to be with each other but have a distance between them that they are unable to cross," Abhishek shared.

The 30-year-old actor was also seen in the 2019 film 'Student Of The Year 2'. He further shared about his shooting experience for the music video in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

He said: "It is one of the most scenic places that I have ever seen but it was extremely cold and we had to shoot the video in the rain. The whole video was shot during the night around 4-5 a.m. in 2-3 degree centigrade temperatures and I was in blankets as it was too cold."

He went on to reveal: "Picturisation of the video is quite different and has a kind of Korean vibe."