Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Father Amitabh Bachchan’s Advice For Bad Performance

Abhishek's next is 'Breathe: Into the Shadows 2' that will start streaming on November 9 on Prime Video. 

Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan Instagram/ @bachchan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 8:20 am

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recalled what his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, told him about bad performers and how the audience does not care what is happening with them behind the scenes. 

At the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2022, Abhishek said, “Part of being an actor is that you shouldn’t have boundaries in anything. I don’t know very many actors who will not go to any extent and do their job to the best of their abilities. There is a reason why we are a bit off in the head. Sometimes, you drive yourself to rather unhealthy extremes to achieve your job. It can be a physical or emotional transformation. Because you do what your job expects you to do.” 

Abhishek was joined at the event by his Breathe: Into the Shadows team, director Mayank Sharma, and co-stars Amit Sadh, Naveen Kasturia and Saiyami Kher. 

He then recalled what Amitabh had once told him at the beginning of his career, and said, “When I was starting my career, my father once famously told me and I had a similar question about what one should be doing. He told me, ‘There are no subtitles saying, please excuse bad performers because he was having a bad day.’ The audience doesn’t care. At the end of the day, you have to disconvince them of the emotion that you are trying to convince them of at that point in time.”

'Breathe: Into the Shadows 2' is all set to release on November 9 on Prime Video. 

Abhishek Bachchan Breathe Into The Shadow Amazon Prime Video Bollywood
