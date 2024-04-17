Art & Entertainment

Aayush Sharma Revisits Ahmedabad's Gordhan Thal Restaurant For 'Ruslaan' Promotions

Actor Aayush Sharma, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Ruslaan’, visited the Gordhan Thal. The ambience and aroma of authentic Gujarati cuisine transported him back to the memories of his last visit during the promotion of his debut film, ‘Loveyatri’ in 2018.

Instagram
Aayush Sharma Photo: Instagram
info_icon

As he stepped into Gordhan Thal once again, he couldn't help but be engulfed in a wave of nostalgia, reflecting on the journey he had embarked upon since his last visit. Enjoying every bite of the delectable dishes, Aayush found himself immersed in the flavours of Ahmedabad.

He said: "This city reminds me of my beginning in the industry and how far life has come. I am here with my new film Ruslaan now. Promoting the film in this vibrant city fills me with excitement and gratitude, knowing that I have the opportunity to share our labour of love with the people who have welcomed me with open arms.”

He further mentioned: “Ahmedabad's warmth and enthusiasm only fuel my anticipation for the film's release, and I couldn't be more grateful for the love and support we've received from audiences here and across the country.”

‘Ruslaan’ also stars Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade.

Produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts and directed by Karan L. Butani, the film is set to release on April 26.

