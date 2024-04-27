Art & Entertainment

Aamrapali Dubey Makes A Video On Adnan Sami’s ‘Tera Chehra’, Says ‘I Remember The Craze’

Bhojpuri star Aamrapali Dubey has reminisced about the craze surrounding music composer Adnan Sami’s song 'Tera Chehra' by sharing a video on social media.

Advertisement

Instagram
Aamrapali Dubey Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bhojpuri star Aamrapali Dubey has reminisced about the craze surrounding music composer Adnan Sami’s song 'Tera Chehra' by sharing a video on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Amrapali posted a video where she is seen lip-syncing to the song originally picturised on actress Rani Mukerji.

"I remember the craze of this song when it was released was next level, and so I couldn’t resist making a video on this track as soon as I heard it on insta… Too long a video, though, but I hope you'll enjoy," she wrote in the caption.

The actress will soon be seen in the upcoming film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' starring Pradeep Pandey and Sanchita Banerjee.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Premanshu Singh. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

Amrapali made her acting debut with the show 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar' in 2008. Her entry into Bhojpuri cinema began with the 2014 film 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

Since then, she has been featured in 'Nirahua Hindustani 2 and 3', 'Border', 'Nirahua Chalal London', and 'Sher Singh'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know