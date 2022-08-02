Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Aamir Khan On Criticism Against Mona Singh Playing His Mom In ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: 'Age-Specific Kya Hota Hai Actor Ke Liye?'

The actor was recently asked about Mona Singh playing his mother in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' despite their age difference.

Still from Laal Singh Chaddha
Updated: 02 Aug 2022 1:16 pm

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is slated to hit the silver screens on August 11. Ahead of the film’s impending release, the actor interacted with the media in Mumbai, and even reacted to the criticism against Mona Singh playing his mom in the film despite the age difference. 

For those caught unaware, Mona Singh (40) is all set to feature as 57-year-old Aamir Khan's mother Mrs Chaddha in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is a remake of the 1994 film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks in the lead role.

When Aamir was asked about Mona Singh’s role in the film, the actor quickly mentioned that she has done a beautiful job in the film and questioning her on the basis of age is unfair.

"I want to ask you a question that as an actor, as a creative person, if I'm looking 103, which I'm supposed to, why is my age inappropriate to play the role? Just because I am 57. What is the logic? Age specific kya hota hai actor ke liye? Actor ka toh yeh kamaal hota hai ke woh kuch bi age ka ho aur kuch bi age lage,” entertainment portal Pinkvilla quoted the actor as saying. 

He further added that if he had been in Mona’s shoes, he would have been very disturbed to hear such things. "Kya baat kar rahe ho aap log? Yeh toh Mona Singh ka kamaal hai. Jab aap dekhoge toh aapko lagega ke badi young lag rahi hai. Phir aapko lagega ke yeh toh badi old bhi dikh rahi hai. Yeh toh uska kamaal hai. Aap uska kamaal cheen rahe hain usse. Bahut wrong kar rahe ho. Agar main Mona hota toh main bahut disturb ho jata,” the actor quipped.

Meanwhile, Aamir also spoke about the "Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha" trend on the micro-blogging site Twitter, and requested everyone by saying, "Please, don't boycott my film."

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Chaitanya Akkineni.

