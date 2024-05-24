Art & Entertainment

A Peek Into Aparna Dixit’s Fun-Filled Pool Holiday With Ankita Lokhande And Other Celebrities

Actress Aparna Dixit recently took a break and embarked on a holiday, unwinding and soaking up some sun with her girlfriends.

Social News XYZ
Aparna Dixit Pool Holiday Photo: Social News XYZ
info_icon

The trip turned out to be a perfect summer getaway, with Aparna enjoying the pool in vibrant yellow swimwear. Her cheerful attire perfectly complemented the fun, sunny vibes of the holiday.

Adding to the playful atmosphere, she was seen lounging on a pink flamingo floater, radiating happiness and exuding confidence.

Aparna was accompanied by her close friends, actress Ankita Lokhande and Mishti Tyagi, among others.

The trio, along with their other friends, created a lively and joyous atmosphere, making the most of their time away from their busy schedules.

Meanwhile, Aparna is known for her work in shows like 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Bepanah Pyaar', 'Karmadhikari Shanidev', 'Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi'.

