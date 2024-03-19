55th NAACP Image Awards: India Ria Amarteifio, Queen Latifah, Taraji P. Henson Attend The Prestigious Awards For Coloured People – View Pics

The National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards was held recently at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The who’s who of the world of showbiz was present for the event. It saw some of the bigwigs win awards while there were many others who had come along to cheer their friends.
Here are a few glimpses from the gala event:
Gail Bean poses in the press room during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
India Amarteifio poses in the press room during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Damson Idris, left, and Naturi Naughton pose in the press room during the 55th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Usher poses in the press room during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Madisin Rian arrives at the 55th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Host Queen Latifah addresses the audience during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Andra Day arrives at the 55th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Kerry Washington arrives at the 55th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Quinta Brunson, a cast member in ‘Abbott Elementary’, accepts the award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Taraji P. Henson, a cast member in ‘The Color Purple’, accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Presenters Sterling K. Brown, left, and Ryan Michelle Bathe walk onstage during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Host Queen Latifah, left, is presented with a birthday cake onstage as actor Erika Alexander looks on during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
From left, Johnny Gill, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe and Michael Bivins of New Edition accept the Hall of Fame award during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Damson Idris wins the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in ‘Snowfall’ during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
India Ria Amarteifio accepts the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award for ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.