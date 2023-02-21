5 Interesting Anthologies That You Must Watch

In recent times, anthologies have received a great response from cinephiles. With so much love and appreciation from the viewers for series like ‘Unpaused’, ‘Modern Love’, ‘Lust Stories’, among others, OTT platforms are keen on presenting some amazing anthologies with refreshing storylines. Anthologies in a way satisfy our love for stories by providing them in abundance.

Unlike a certain genre of web show or film, it offers a mix of themes, and explores different emotions, which definitely attracts the viewers’ attention. Here are some of the best Indian and International anthology shows and movies of recent times that should be on your must-watch list:

‘Kaali Peeli Tales’

Amazon Mini TV’s ‘Kaali Peeli Tales’ is an anthology of six entertaining short stories capturing the essence of love, relationships and complexities of life in the city of Mumbai. The symbol of Mumbai, the iconic black and yellow taxis, is a common thread across among the tales in the series. The stories are titled as Single Jhumka, Love in Tadoba, Marriage 2.0, Fish Fry aur Coffee, Harra Bharra, and Loose Ends. The six unique narratives, featuring popular actors, Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Soni Razdan, Hussain Dalal, Sharib Hashmi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tanmay Dhanania, Sadiya Siddiqui and Adeeb Rais, revolve around young, urban characters on the crossroads of change and acceptance.

‘Modern Love’

‘Modern Love’ is an American romantic comedy series developed by John Carney, and is based on the weekly column of the same name that was published by The New York Times. With its two seasons streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the show introduces us to the many forms of love, including sexual, platonic, romantic, and self-love. This show is heart-warming, makes you smile as well as leave you teary-eyed. After the two successful seasons in the US, the show also has had two seasons in India – ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’ and ‘Modern Love: Hyderabad’. There are also two other international versions of the show – ‘Modern Lover: Tokyo’ and ‘Modern Love: Amsterdam’. ‘Modern Love: Chennai’ is also in the making and should be released soon.

‘Ajeeb Daastaans’

This anthology film consists of four short film segments directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani. ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, available on Netflix, captures the complexities of troubled human relationships. The anthology features popular actors such as Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, and many others.

‘Unpaused’

‘Unpaused’ is set during the coronavirus pandemic and showcases how different classes of society tackled it. This Amazon Prime Video exclusive anthology talks about life, moving on, second chances and fighting hard even when we face the worst. It brings five amazing directors together – Avinash Arun, Nitya Mehra, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nikkhil Advani and Raj & DK and features Gulshan Devaiah, Saiyami Kher, Komal Chhabria, Richa Chadha, Ishwak Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Lillete Dubey, Rinku Rajguru, Abhishek Banerjee, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Palash Prajapati, Ratna Pathak Shah and Shardul Bhardwaj.

‘Ray’

‘Ray’ on Netflix is a four-episode mini web series created by Sayantan Mukherjee that features talented actors such as Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Gajraj Rao, Kay Kay Menon, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and others. Based on the works of the great Satyajit Ray, the series is directed by Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala and Abhishek Chaubey. The gripping storyline and amazing performances make this a thrilling watch.