Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
22 Years Of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Starrer 'Mohabbatein'

The romantic drama 'Mohabbatein', which redefined the concept of love, has completed 22 years in Hindi cinema.

Mohabbatein
Updated: 27 Oct 2022 2:01 pm

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's romantic drama 'Mohabbatein', which redefined the concept of love, has completed 22 years in Hindi cinema.

'Mohabbatein' released in 2000 and is directed by Aditya Chopra.

The film also stars Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani.

It narrates the story of Narayan, the strict principal of Gurukul college whose daughter Megha, commits suicide after he opposes her relationship with Raj, a music teacher at the college.

The story follows Raj aiding three Gurukul students and their love interests to rebel against Narayan's intolerance of love.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Yash Raj Films Amitabh Bachchan Shah Rukh Khan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Mohabbatein Hindi Cinema Romance Drama Movie Bollywood Mumbai
