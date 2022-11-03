‘Wonder Women’ Trailer: Parvathy, Nithya Menen Star As Pregnant Women In A Tale Of Courage And Sisterhood 

Remember actresses Parvathy and Nithya Menen sharing their positive pregnancy kits on social media? It was followed by a conversational video reel, where they were seen talking about various facets of pregnancy. Well, the promotion was for their upcoming film ‘Wonder Women’, the trailer of which was launched on November 3.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara, the film also stars Nadiya Moidu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayonara Philip, Archana Padmini and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles. According to the official synopsis, the film is a ‘tale of pregnant women who meet at a prenatal class and stumble on far more than they expect’.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer ‘Wonder Women’ takes us through a special prenatal class for expecting mothers called Sumana. The expecting mothers are welcomed and they go through the last stage of motherhood together. With Nithya Menen as Nora, Parvathy Thiruvothu as Mini, Padmapriya Janakiraman as Veni, Sayonara Philip as Saya, Archana Padmini as Gracy and Amruta Subhash as Jaya, the trailer gives us a glimpse of what a safe haven for expecting mothers is.

The trailer then focuses on the warm bond between these women from varied backgrounds, and their fun and feisty way of dealing with life. The characters will resonate with the audience, from all age groups across the country. It also gives a peek into their lives and how the pregnancy and their new found friendships push them to grow together. There is a saying that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’, and ‘Wonder Women’ is a perfect example of the efforts mothers put to bring a new born into this world.

An RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment Presentation, the film is written and directed by Anjali Menon. It will stream on Sony LIV from November 18.