Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'True Detective' S4 Adds John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw

Actors John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw have joined the cast of HBO's "True Detective" season four.

Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw and John Hawkes
Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw and John Hawkes Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 4:07 pm

Actors John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw have joined the cast of HBO's "True Detective" season four.

Led by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, the new season of the anthology crime drama has been titled "True Detective: Night Country".

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, actors Finn Bennett and Anna Lambe have also boarded the project.

The latest chapter focuses on Detectives Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis), who look to solve the case of six men, operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station, vanishing without a trace, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska.

“The pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice,” the official plotline reads.

Hawkes will play Hank Prior, a police officer with old grudges hiding under a quiet surface, while Eccleston will star as Ted Corsaro, the regional Chief of Police and a political animal with a long history tying him to Danvers.

Shaw will portray Rose Aguineau, a survivalist with a past full of secrets.

"True Detective: Night Country" hails from Issa Lopez, who serves as writer, director and showrunner.

Related stories

Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao Bring 90's Style Romance, Action With 'Guns & Gulaabs'

From Manoj Bajpayee To Dulquer Salmaan, Nayanthara, Netflix India Unveils Busy Calendar

Jodie Foster To Return To TV To Headline The Cast Of 'True Detective' Season 4

Alan Page Arriaga will also write and executive produce. Foster will executive produce in addition to starring.

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak of Pastel are the other executive producers. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment True Detective New Seasons John Hawkes Christopher Eccleston Fiona Shaw HBO Series Hollywood Jodie Foster Kali Reis True Detective: Night Country Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming