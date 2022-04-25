Monday, Apr 25, 2022
The Kashmir Files's OTT Release Set For May 13 On Zee5

The OTT release of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been finalised. Zee5 is set to release the film on May 13.

A Still From 'The Kashmir Files' Instagram

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 3:26 pm

‘The Kashmir Files’, which was said to release on OTT in the third week of April, has now been pushed to May 13. The film will have its digital premiere on the streaming platform Zee5. The film has become one of the biggest hits of the year.

Written and directed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The film stars veteran actors Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty as well as Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles.

"'The Kashmir Files' is a depiction of an incident that happened with our people, years ago and is still not known to so many... The film received appreciation from all over the nation and now for those who couldn’t watch it on the big screen, The Kashmir Files will be available on Zee5 across the world," Kher said in a statement.

‘The Kashmir Files’ will be available in India and many other countries in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

[With Inputs From PTI]

