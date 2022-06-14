Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
The Broken News: Mugdha Godse Had An 'Awesome Time' On Set

Mugdha Veira Godse is currently garnering a warm reception for her new web series 'The Broken News.' She talks about what it was like working on the set with her co-stars and reveals how she got a role in this show.

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 11:21 am

Actress Mugdha Veira Godse, who made a scintillating debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Fashion' is currently enjoying the positive response to her new web series 'The Broken News' where she features along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

She recently discussed her role in the show and her experiences working with the ensemble.

Expressing her excitement, the actress said, "My character in 'The Broken News' is super exciting and important too. I'm playing a politician's role and that has required quite some research and conscious acting."

Discussing her screen presence, she said, "My scenes were mostly Jaideep but the ones with Sonali are my favorites as we had an awesome time on set. She is a gem of a person, also the entire team was just perfect and I had a great time working with them."

She further revealed how she got on board for the project, "Since the producers had already seen me in 'Bloody Brothers' - their previous series, they approached me for the part (in 'The Broken News'). After meeting with the director and reading the part, I was eager to take the part since it was challenging and really fresh."

[With Inputs from IANS]

