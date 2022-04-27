The Batman 2: Robert Pattinson To Return As The Caped Crusader In Matt Reeves Directed Sequel

Warner Bros. has officially confirmed a sequel to their previous superhero smash hit ‘The Batman’. Actor Robert Pattinson, who played the titular superhero in the first film directed by Matt Reeves, will return for the sequel, as will the director.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio announced 'The Batman 2' during its presentation at CinemaCon on Tuesday night.

"Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh. Matt Reeves, Rob Pattinson and the entire team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with 'The Batman 2'," Warner Bros movie chief Toby Emmerich said during the presentation.

Pattinson portrayed the caped crusader, who has been combating crime in Gotham City for two years, discovering corruption while hunting the Riddler (Paul Dano), a serial murderer who targets Gotham's elite.

It also starred actress Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, actor Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, actor John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, actor Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, actor Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and actor Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

The film, which was released in theatres throughout the world in March of this year, has so far grossed over USD 750 million at the global box office.