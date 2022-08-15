'One Nation, One Emotion, One Identity,' Says Mahesh Babu

Wishing the nation and its people a happy Independence day, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu said that India is one nation with one emotion and one identity.



Taking to Twitter to greet the masses on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Mahesh Babu tweeted: "One nation.. One emotion.. One identity! Celebrating 75 years of Independence!"



Another Telugu star, Allu Arjun, too greeted people on the occasion. Allu Arjun said: "Happy 75th Independence Day. Deep respect to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. Vande Maataram."



Actress Hansika tweeted: "This day is the result of millions who fought and sacrificed their lives for gifting us this freedom. Let us spread love and carry forward this priceless boon to make our country better. Wishing you all a very happy Independence Day."



Actor Gopichand said: "Happy 75th Independence Day to all the Indians. Let's cheer for our golden future while remembering the martyrs who struggled to get us this day. Happy Independence Day!"



Tamil actor Gautham Karthik, who is the son of well known actor Karthik said: "Taking a moment to reflect on the incredible journey that has taken place in our country since 1947. Wishing a very Happy Independence Day to all."



National Award winning music director and actor G. V. Prakash, who was among those who wished the masses, wrote: "Happy 75th Independence Day dear people. Remembering all our freedom fighters who had dedicated their lives for us and all the soldiers who protect us at the borders. #IndiaAt75"