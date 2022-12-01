‘Ms Marvel’ Fame Actor Mohan Kapur Accused Of Sexual Harassment By 15-Year-Old

Mohan Kapur, who recently featured in Disney's ‘Ms Marvel’ as Yusuf Khan, father of Kamala AKA Ms Marvel, has found himself embroiled in a controversy. The veteran actor has been accused of sexual harassment by a 15-year-old girl.

The victim took to social media to share her experience with Mohan Kapur and claimed that the actor’s ex-partner was aware of his behaviour but ignored it. The latest incident makes Mohan Kapur the latest #MeToo accused.

The young girl, who is not named as per the law, shared, “When I was 14 years old, I was a fan of this serial actress & we became friends. Her partner at that time @mohankapur also became friends with me. I respected the both of them almost like 2nd parents, & told them about my stressful life. But @mohankapur took advantage of me (sic).”

She added, “We constantly talked until I notice he started flirting with me. Then when I was 15 years old @mohankapur sent his d**k pics to me. He was apologizing nonstop & was depressed. I forgave him. But after that he continued to harass me (sic)."

The victim further revealed that Mohan told her, “He was in love with me, wanted to marry me, wanting me to grow up to be with him, and can’t wait for me to get older so I can sleep with him.” She signed off by saying that she became depressed and suicidal as well. While Mohan Kapur is yet to comment, he has reportedly deactivated his Twitter account as netizens questioned him about these allegations.