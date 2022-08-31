The makers of Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film 'Monica O My Darling' dropped a quirky teaser for the film on Tuesday. Releasing the teaser on its YouTube channel, Netflix India wrote, “The Prince of Angola has a lot more to him than his story.” Along with him, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Akansha Ranjan in prominent roles.

The one minute-four-seconds teaser portrays the film to be an edge-of-the-seat crime comedy. It starts from a scene where Rao’s character is attempting to explain where he is from. But unfortunately, his audience isn’t perceptive enough to actually understand. As the teaser progresses, it shows, Huma Qureshi in a powerful but mysterious role as she greets Rajkummar Rao’s character Jayant. She can also be seen destroying a tiger statue with a sharp knife in one of the scenes.

In one of the final scenes of the teaser, she tells him, “Jay, what do you think of yourself? That you are talented? It is not about the talent; it is about your good story.” It also features Radhika who gives tips to Rajkummar Rao on how to narrate a good story. Sikander Kher also appears in the teaser for a brief moment where he reminds the lead character that he is still just the Prince of Angola as he hurls abuses at him. Although not much is known about the film it seems to toe the line of both a comedy and a thriller, reports Network !8.

Rajkummar Rao also shared the teaser on his Instagram handle and wrote, “We’re ready. We’re so ready. …but, are you? Welcome to the twisted world of #MonicaOMyDarling, only on Netflix!” The teaser begins with Rajkummar Rao narrating his story to Akansha Ranjan who plays the character of Nikki in the film. “I have to tell you something. I have grown up in a very small town. You would not have even heard of its name, Angola,” he says. To this, she replies, “Angola? Sounds exotic.”

The film is written and directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil. The film will be out on Netflix soon.