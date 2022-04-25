Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Modern Love Mumbai Brings The Popular International Show With A Desi Flavour

The popular international show, ‘Modern Love’, will be having three local spin-offs with ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, ‘Modern Love Chennai’ and ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’. The Mumbai anthology will release on May 13.

'Modern Love Mumbai' Instagram

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 4:40 pm

Amazon Prime Video announced that ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, the first of the three localised Indian versions of the widely acclaimed international series, will premiere on May 13. The Mumbai chapter of the loved US original anthology series ‘Modern Love’, helmed by John Carney, has brought together six filmmakers – Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the new Amazon Original series will feature six heart-warming stories about discovering and exploring love in all its shades and emotions.

The anthology includes ‘Raat Rani’, directed by Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar, Mehta's ‘Baai’, headlined by Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar.

Bhardwaj has directed ‘Mumbai Dragon’, which stars Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah while Shrivastava has helmed ‘My Beautiful Wrinkles’, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi.

Sehgal's ‘I Love Thane’ features Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh while Chitrangada Singh and Arshad Warsi star in Asthana's ‘Cutting Chai’.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said, ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ features a bouquet of heart-warming, lyrical stories that explore love in its many forms.

Adding to that Purohit said in a statement, "And together all the stories represent a unique love affair with the poly-cultural city of Mumbai. We are certain that these stories will add hope, humour and some sunshine into your lives. We are happy that Modern Love Mumbai further solidifies our long-standing relationship with our producers, Pritish Nandy Communications."

Inspired by the famous New York Times column, the anthology will showcase soul-stirring and uplifting stories that are rooted in the heart of the city of Mumbai.

Pritish Nandy, producer, Pritish Nandy Communications, said the anthology beautifully negotiates through the different shades of love that Mumbai, the city of dreams, throws up and celebrates.

"I am confident that every story in this anthology series will tug at and win the audience's hearts. Like they say, love makes the world go round and it’s been our absolute pleasure to partner with Amazon, John Carney and the New York Times in bringing to India these stories of everyday love with everyday people in a whole new normal kind of celebration," he said.

The other local adaptations of the series also include ‘Modern Love: Chennai’ and ‘Modern Love: Hyderabad’.

[With Inputs From PTI]

