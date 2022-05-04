Wednesday, May 04, 2022
‘Minnal Murali’ Star Tovino Thomas’ Next 'Anweshippin Kandethum' Is An Investigative Cop Thriller

Actor Tovino Thomas, who attained pan-India fame after ‘Minnal Murali’, is going to come up with his next ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’. The movie will be directed by Darwin Kuriakose and produced by Yoodlee Films.

Yoodlee Films on Wednesday announced they will produce Malayalam film ‘Minnal Murali’ star Tovino Thomas' next film ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’. The Malayalam-language investigative thriller is directed by debutant director Darwin Kuriakose and will see Thomas play the role of an upright cop.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President - Films, Saregama India, said they are looking at increasing their regional footprint with interesting projects and ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ is the perfect film to take to the audience.

"It (film) has a strongly written story that we are very excited to take to the audience with a wonderful team along with our co-producers Theatre of Dreams, Tovino Thomas and Darwin Kuriakose. We believe that we have the right ingredients and expertise on board to ensure that the films end up setting a new benchmark in the Malayalam industry," Kumar said in a statement.

Thomas, also known for Malayalam films such ‘7th Day’, ‘Uyare’ and ‘Naradan’, said he is thrilled to work on this movie with Yoodlee Films.

"At the heart of 'Anweshippin Kandethum' lies a bold story which will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. I am excited to play the role of a cop who finds himself in a race against time to deliver justice," the actor said.

Kuriakose said he is happy to see Malayalam cinema go pan India. "The Malayalam cinema is on the cusp of winning audiences from across the length and breadth of the country and to have an accomplished production house in the form of Yoodlee on board to produce this film underscores my belief that we are going pan-India like never before," he added.

Jinu Abraham, who serves as a writer and co-producer from Theatre Of Dreams, said a film is as good as its team.

"Every aspect of bringing this story to life has so far been interesting and creatively very enriching," he added.

‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ is scheduled to go on floors this month and will have a theatrical release.

[With Inputs From PTI]

