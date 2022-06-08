'Masoom' Set To Release On June 17, Boman Irani Makes His OTT Debut

"Masoom," starring actor Boman Irani and daughter of actor Deepak Tijori and actress Samara Tijori in their digital debut, will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 17. Mihir Desai is the director of the Punjab-set show, and Gurmeet Singh is the showrunner.

"Masoom," billed as a psychological thriller, is the Indian version of the award-winning Irish series "Blood," which delves into familial bonds and deception following the death of a loved one.

Irani, who is best known for the "Munna Bhai" series, "3 Idiots," and "PK," believes his internet debut will help him reach a bigger audience. "I made my long-awaited digital debut with 'Masoom' on Disney+ Hotstar, who has been creating some of my favorite series this year. The series is a window that opens a new world for me and helps me reach a wider audience," the actor said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It has been fascinating acting alongside fresh talent like Samara and the extremely talented crew. I had the pleasure of seeing a young actor chisel her art and, in a way, it helped me grow too," he added.

"Masoom," set in Punjab will reveal the unsaid facts that cloud the Kapoor family's lives, where complicated relationship dynamics shift with time and ambition.

Gurmeet Singh, the showrunner, expressed his gratitude to Disney+ Hotstar for allowing him to develop a thriller series like "Masoom." He said, "With Masoom, we set out to create a thriller that tugs on family ties and hidden truths, a microscopic look at the lives of a family who have been tainted by secrets, forever, hoping the audience will enjoy the show as much as we did while making it."

A six-episode series, "Masoom" also stars Manjari Fadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, Upasana Singh, and Manurishi Chaddha.

It is produced under the Dreamers & Doers Co banner, a premium content studio owned by Reliance Entertainment.

[With Inputs from PTI]