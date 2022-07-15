Friday, Jul 15, 2022
'Laal Singh Chaddha' Song 'Tur Kalleyan' Shot In Picturesque Locales Across India

The video for 'Tur Kalleyan' - a track from the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' - took around six weeks to shoot, all across the country.

'Laal Singh Chaddha'
'Laal Singh Chaddha' YouTube

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 10:52 am

Song 'Tur Kalleyan' from Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been shot at multiple picturesque locations in India.

The script of the song demanded different demographics. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' taps into the diverse geographics of the country, which is as old as it can get.

'Tur Kalleyan' exhibits one of the longest shot sequences in the film. It took around one and half months to shoot it. Not only did the team travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari for the shoot of this song, but it also traveled to far-off places to extract five-second shots.

Back then, Khan was having knee pain due to which not only did he have to be on painkillers, they had to bring along a physiotherapist for the shoot too. He went out of his way to shoot these scenes. Despite being in severe pain, the actor, fondly called "Mr. Perfectionist", refused to withhold the shoot and wrapped up in time.

The star took this decision because the shoot for this sequence was already delayed due to the pandemic and he didn't want to wait on it.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of 'Forrest Gump'.

The film will be released on August 11.

[With Inputs from IANS]

