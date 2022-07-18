Monday, Jul 18, 2022
‘Kuttey’ To Release In Theatres On November 4

Vishal Bhardwaj announced the release date of his upcoming 'Kuttey' as November 4.

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 1:36 pm

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has announced that his upcoming multi-starrer production 'Kuttey' will release in theatres countrywide on November 4.

Billed as a caper-thriller, the film marks the feature directorial debut of Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. It is written by the father-son duo.

'Kuttey' features an ensemble cast featuring Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Radhika Madan, among others.

On Friday night, Vishal Bhardwaj shared the release date of “Kuttey” on his official Twitter account.

'Kuttey' will clash at the box office with supernatural-comedy 'Phone Bhoot', starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which also is scheduled to bow out on November 4.

Also starring Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj of 'Eeb Allay Ooo!' fame, 'Kuttey' is backed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

[With Inputs from PTI]

Art & Entertainment Kuttey Vishal Bhardwaj Aasmaan Bhardwaj Arjun Kapoor Konkona Sen Sharma Naseeruddin Shah Tabu Radhika Madan Bollywood Upcoming Bollywood Movie
