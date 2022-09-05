'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Teaser: Salman Khan Introduces Title And Logo Of His Next Film

As Salman Khan completed 34 years in the Indian Film Industry on August 26, he thanked his fans for all the love by giving a small glimpse of his next film the much anticipated, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Exactly 10 days later, the superstar unveiled the official title logo of the action entertainer with a short teaser to introduce his character from the film.

The teaser was shared by Salman Khan on his social media platform with the caption, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’ His production house, Salman Khan Films too shared the same video re-emphasising how the magnanimous personality of Salman Khan over the years is known to be ‘Kisi Ka Bhai’ and ‘Kisi Ki Jaan’. The announcement teaser, as expected, got all his fans excited across the globe.

What You Shouldn’t Miss

Like always, one can’t miss the Tiger-like walk of Salman Khan, as he is seen riding a Cruiser Motorcycle and walking through the Ladakh Valley. The mountain breeze flowing through his long hair look with the trademark sunglasses adds on to the charisma of Salman Khan's character in this teaser.

Salman Khan’s Marketing Strategy

Ever since the beginning of the shoot the film has been the most anticipated one with countless speculations over its title and cast and has been a topic of intrigue and mystery. Maintaining secrecy around a Salman Khan film this far into the shoot has been a great and unconventional marketing strategy to keep everyone guessing and hooked onto any piece of news around the film. Keeping the mantra of ‘Less Is More’, even the announcement teaser is of just over a minute and only gives a glimpse of Salman Khan’s Look.

What’s New In Salman Khan’s Look

The remarkable addition is the iconic bracelet is a pendant made of stone on his neck, which will catch the fancy of fans. The visuals of mountains add to the production value of the film, and reports suggest, it was Salman Khan’s idea to announce this entertainer with this template of teaser and kick off a long campaign building on to the film’s release.

Who Else Is There Alongside Salman Khan

Salman Khan was in Ladakh recently with his leading lady, Pooja Hegde, and this announcement video too was shot in the same schedule.

For the unversed, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ promises to be an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead. ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is slated to release by the end of 2022.