'Indian Police Force': Vivek Oberoi Joins Rohit Shetty’s Cop-Universe Alongside Sidharth Malhotra And Shilpa Shetty

Actor Vivek Oberoi is the latest addition to the cast of filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s debut series ‘Indian Police Force’. The filmmaker took to social media to announce this. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series has been making headlines ever since it was released. It will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Besides Oberoi, the cast of the show is headlined by ‘Shershaah’ actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer. Also, actress Shilpa Shetty has been roped in to play a cop.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty shared the news of Oberoi joining the project and shared his picture from the show's set. "Meet the most experienced senior officer of our squad. Welcome aboard Vivek!!! #indianpoliceforce #filmingnow (sic)," he captioned the post.

Oberoi also took to social media to share the picture from the shoot. He captioned the post as, “Charged to join the best force : “Indian Police Force” and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe! Thank you bro @itsrohitshetty for trusting me with this amazing role! Loving the kickass action with my other two super cops, the awesome @sidmalhotra & one and only @theshilpashetty #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Heroism in khakhi! 🇮🇳 @primevideoin @rohitshettypicturez #aparnapurohit (sic).”

Oberoi, known for films such as ‘Company’, ‘Saathiya’, ‘Yuva’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Shootout At Lokhandwala’, ‘Krrish 3’ and many others, also stars in another Amazon Prime Video series, ‘Inside Edge’. He has been one of the first stars to have hopped onto the OTT bandwagon with this series which has now completed three seasons.

The shoot of ‘Indian Police Force’, is currently underway in Mumbai. Most likely the show will release early next year.

According to the makers, ‘Indian Police Force’ pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe.

Rohit Shetty's cop universe includes two ‘Singham’ films, headlined by actor Ajay Devgn, as well as actor Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ that featured actor Akshay Kumar.