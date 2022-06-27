'Full House' Star Jodie Sweetin Pushed By LAPD At Pro-Choice Protest

'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin was shoved by a Los Angeles Police Department officer while attending a rally protesting the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has effectively ended federal protections of abortion rights.

According to Variety, a video of Saturday's incident began to make the rounds online after it occurred. The footage depicts an LAPD officer grabbing and pushing Sweetin before the actress falls forward to the ground. A group of fellow protestors quickly rushes to help Sweetin up, while others admonish the line of police officers. The incident appears to occur along a freeway exit that the protesters had blocked.

"What the f**k is wrong with you guys?" yells one protester before a chant of "No justice, no peace" breaks out. A representative for Sweetin confirmed that the actress and activist was the person featured in the footage.

"I'm extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court," Sweetin said in a statement following the incident.

"Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free."

