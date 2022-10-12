‘Four More Shots Please 3’ Trailer: Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo Are Back With Triple The Sass And Fun

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the third season of the Emmy-nominated show ‘For More Shots Please’ is back with a new season. It is directed by well-known ad-film director Joyeeta Patpatia and, once again, stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in the lead roles.

The new season will also feature celebrated actors Jim Sarbh, Sushant Singh, Shilpa Shukla and Rohan Mehra, while Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Samir Kochhar and Simone Singh will reprise their respective roles.

Check out the trailer right here:

The trailer of the new season of ‘Four More Shots Please’ shares a riveting glimpse into the life of four friends - Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari), Damini Roy (Sayani Gupta), Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo) and Umang Singh (Bani J) who strive to navigate through the challenges of life, love and their own flaws. With new faces and old, and an intriguing storyline, the third season of ‘Four More Shots Please’ promises to be the most personal season for these 4 women, packed with heady romance, drama, humour, relationships, and of course, their forever friendship.

Talking about the show, Sayani Gupta shared, “The first two seasons were incredibly popular and got so much love and appreciation from the fans. The third season will see the girls having more fun, their camaraderie deepening, their fierceness expanding, but also their acceptance of their frailties. I am very excited for the viewers who have been writing in every day, asking about the third season, to watch the show.”

Sharing her excitement, Kirti Kulhari said, “It’s the love for the show that keeps pushing us to do better every season. Hoping that we have managed to do it one again. This season the girls are sassier, sexier and more empowered to make their mistakes and learn from them.”

“With the new season of ‘Four More Shots Please’, we are levelling up from where we left the last season and offering a deep dive into the character arcs that would intrigue the viewers,” said Bani J. “From various complexities in personal and professional lives, to coming to making conscious efforts and decisions to bring back lives on track, the new season is packed with a lot of ups and downs for the viewers. I am sure they will be intrigued to see where the lives of the four girls will go after the challenges and setbacks that they faced in Season 2,” she added.

"I am thrilled for the new season of Four More Shots Please! as this season will show a different side of Siddhi, as she continues to deal with a personal loss in the series,” said Maanvi Gagroo. “In the new season, Siddhi will make mistakes, she will face challenges, she will stumble and fall more than a few times. But, she won’t give up. I sometimes relate to Siddhi a lot and honestly, I’m always rooting for her. I am glad to be back on Prime Video with the new season for the audiences not just in India but across the globe,” added Gagroo.

‘Four More Shots Please 3’ is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 21.