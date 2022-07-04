Monday, Jul 04, 2022
'First Warrant Teaser' For Sree Vishnu-Starrer Cop Drama 'Alluri' Is Out

Sree Vishnu, the young and talented Tollywood actor who is attempting fascinating stories to establish himself, will next be seen as a cop role in 'Alluri'.

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 4:17 pm

Sree Vishnu, the young and talented Tollywood actor who is attempting fascinating stories to establish himself, will next be seen as a cop role in 'Alluri'.

The actor from 'Mental Madhilo' has released his 'First Warrant Teaser' from 'Alluri', which follows up on the positive first impression he made with his dramatic first-look poster.

The teaser was released on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film has been written and directed by Pradeep Varma.

The expertly edited teaser appears captivating, as it establishes the hero as a strong sub-inspector. With a well-built body, Sree Vishnu appears to be both aggressive and active.

Billed as the fictional biography of a policeman, 'Alluri' features Harshavardhan Rameshwar's background score.



Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead opposite Sree Vishnu. Suman, a seasoned actor, will also play an important part. Key actors in the movie include Tanikella Bharani, Madhusudhan Rao, Pramodini, Raja Ravindra and Prudhvi Raj.

All of the film's shooting has concluded with the exception of a song. The release date for 'Alluri', which is being produced by Bekkem Venugopal under the Lucky Media imprint, will be announced soon.

[With Inputs From IANS]

