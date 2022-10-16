Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Doctor G' Box-office Day 2 Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Collects Rs. 5.25 Crore

In the medical campus comedy, Ayushmann plays the role of a student of gynaecology

Listen to the story

Ayushmann Khurrana And Rakul Preet Singh
Ayushmann Khurrana And Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 9:00 am

Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah's new film 'Doctor G',  also starring Rakul Preet Singh, showed massive growth on its second day in theatres and collected approximately Rs. 5.25 crore nett on Saturday. It had opened at Rs.3.87 crore on Friday. The film had a box-office clash with Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's espionage drama, 'Code Name Tiranga', which failed to make an impression.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, the film grew by 45-50% with collections of Rs. 5-5.25 crore nett on Saturday. The report states that it continues to perform best in Delhi NCR and East Punjab but had less growth in the likes of Gujarat.

The film co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat, and Kashyap, marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.

Talking about the film, Anubhuti said in a statement, “Doctor G is a coming-of-age comedy-drama set in a medical campus and is a compelling and hilarious look at a male gynaecologist surviving an otherwise female-dominated world. Ayushmann Khurrana has done an amazing job essaying the role of Doctor Uday Gupta. He along with Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh has brought so much to their individual roles that can make one relate to these characters and situations. The film addresses gender stereotypes in his personal and professional life enveloped in comedy and is something that will appeal to young-India.”

In the medical campus comedy, Ayushmann plays the role of a student of gynaecology. The music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi, Amjad Nadeem Aamir and Sultan Sulemani. The background score is composed by Ketan Sodha. Ayushmann has also sung a song, O Sweetie Sweetie in the film.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Doctor G Ayushmann Khurrana Shefali Shah Rakul Preet Singh Entertainment Indian Cinema Entertainment Industry Box Office Collection Ayushmann Khurrana Shefali Shah Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child