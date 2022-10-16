'Doctor G' Box-office Day 2 Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Collects Rs. 5.25 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah's new film 'Doctor G', also starring Rakul Preet Singh, showed massive growth on its second day in theatres and collected approximately Rs. 5.25 crore nett on Saturday. It had opened at Rs.3.87 crore on Friday. The film had a box-office clash with Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's espionage drama, 'Code Name Tiranga', which failed to make an impression.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, the film grew by 45-50% with collections of Rs. 5-5.25 crore nett on Saturday. The report states that it continues to perform best in Delhi NCR and East Punjab but had less growth in the likes of Gujarat.

The film co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat, and Kashyap, marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.

Talking about the film, Anubhuti said in a statement, “Doctor G is a coming-of-age comedy-drama set in a medical campus and is a compelling and hilarious look at a male gynaecologist surviving an otherwise female-dominated world. Ayushmann Khurrana has done an amazing job essaying the role of Doctor Uday Gupta. He along with Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh has brought so much to their individual roles that can make one relate to these characters and situations. The film addresses gender stereotypes in his personal and professional life enveloped in comedy and is something that will appeal to young-India.”

In the medical campus comedy, Ayushmann plays the role of a student of gynaecology. The music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi, Amjad Nadeem Aamir and Sultan Sulemani. The background score is composed by Ketan Sodha. Ayushmann has also sung a song, O Sweetie Sweetie in the film.