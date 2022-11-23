Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
'Dharavi Bank' Director Samit Kakkad: Vivek Oberoi Is A 'One-Take Actor'

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 7:00 pm

Samit Kakkad, the director of the recently released streaming series 'Dharavi Bank', has called Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, a "one-take actor". He was impressed by how well the actor was prepared for his part in the series. 

Elaborating on the same, Kakkad said: "It is always a very enriching and fruitful experience when we get to work with actors such as Vivek who are aware of the pre-requisites and inner workings of the craft. He's undoubtedly one of the hardest-working actors, and with his level of commitment from beginning to end, the process is made significantly simpler. The kind of preparation that he brings to the table is unparalleled."

Vivek plays the role of JCP Jayant Gavaskar in the MX Original Series, which also stars his 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' co-star Suniel Shetty. Unlike the cops that Vivek has essayed earlier, this time around in 'Dharavi Bank', fury and rage drive the decisions of his character but his conscious moral compass keeps him sane and helps him navigate tricky situations.

The show has been shot in the constricted lanes of Dharavi slum of Mumbai, which houses more than a million people.

The director continued: "Vivek Oberoi is a brilliant one-take actor, he is a director's actor, a rather intelligent one. We had no second takes throughout the shoot and if we did, it was for technical reasons like for different camera variations and angles. He goes above and beyond for every shot; instead of using glycerin during emotional sequences, he genuinely brings the character to life and sheds actual tears. Working with him was an absolute pleasure."

Produced by Zee Studios, the series marks Suniel Shetty's digital debut as the unattainable mafia king Thalaivan and also features Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Shanthi Priya, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, Siddharth Menon, Hitesh Bhojraj, Samikssha Batnagar, Rohit Pathak, Jaywant Wadkar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhavvana Rao, Shruti Srivastava, Sandhya Shetty, Pavitra Sarkar and Vamsi Krishna in key roles.

'Dharavi Bank' is available to stream on MX Player. 

