'Crash Course' Trailer Explores The Twists Of Student Life

A new drama series 'Crash Course' will be spotlighting student life with eight new faces starring in it.



Created by Manish Hariprasad and directed by Vijay Maurya, 'Crash Course' is produced by Owlet Films. The Amazon original stars eight fresh faces, including names such as Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Riddhi Kumar, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, and Anvesha Vij.



It also stars veteran actor Annu Kapoor alongside Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri and Bidita Bag.



Director Vijay Maurya said that 'Crash Course' is a story that is thought-provoking, entertaining and engrossing. It gives a well-rounded perspective into the lives of students and the joys and struggles they are faced with as they navigate adulthood while battling family and peer pressure in a highly competitive environment.



"With 'Crash Course' I have not only had the privilege to direct actors like Annu ji, Bhanu, Udit, Bidita and Pranay - each of whom are undoubtedly powerful performers, but also work with an array of fresh talented actors who have given it their all and gotten into the skin of their characters."



"As soon as I was approached for 'Crash Course', I was convinced to be a part of it, all thanks to its captivating subject," said Annu Kapoor.



The makers unveiled the trailer on Monday, which gives a sneak-peek into the different facets of friendship, love, peer pressure, and competitiveness.



Creator Manish Hariprasad said: "'Crash Course' is a special series. It applies an unfiltered lens into the lives of students caught in the rat race while they prepare for the most important entrance exam of their lives. Vijay Maurya has done a fantastic job, playing the captain of this ship and steering our talented cast through the series and bringing out the best in them."



"Each of our actors have brought their best to the table, with seasoned actors like Pranay, Udit, Bidita and Bhanu along with an acting powerhouse like Annu ji adding their own flair to the series. Crash Course is a compelling and entertaining watch and we're excited to bring this Amazon Original series to audiences across 240 countries and territories."



'Crash Course' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from August 5.

[With Inputs From IANS]