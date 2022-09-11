Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
'Brahmastra' Box Office Figures Are 70 Percent Fake, Claims Kangana Ranaut

'Brahmastra' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and few other big names from Bollywood.

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 9:23 am

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to claims of box office figures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Film 'Brahmastra' is highly manipulated. Kangana shared filmmaker-writer Eray Mridula Cather's tweet about the ‘manipulated figures’ of the Ayan Mukerji film that says  “So, few trade analysts are not giving #Brahmastra BO figures, as they’re completely manipulated. The ones who’re going gaga with fake BO figures are heftily paid. This manipulation is possibly India’s biggest so far, over 60-70percent fake figures. It’s not just ego, it’s coke-ego!” Reacting to it on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Wow, that's a new low… 70 percent."

Co-producer Karan Johar said on Saturday that Brahmastra opened at worldwide gross collection of Rs. 75 crore.

'Brahmastra' is director Ayan Mukerji's long-awaited project, released in theatres on Friday. It  also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and few other big names from Bollywood.

As per Boxofficeindia.com, Brahmastra opened at Rs. 37 crore in India and went on to make a total of Rs. 76 crore at the domestic box office in two days. It also predicted a collection of around $9-10 million during the weekend.

On the day of the 'Brahmastra's release, Kangana came down heavily on all those related to the film. Reacting to some bad reviews of the film, she said, “This is what happens when you try to sell a lie, @karanjohar in every show forces people to call @aliabhatt and Ranbir best actors and @ayan_mukerji a genius…slowly he started to believe this lie…what else explains the 600 crore budget of this film to a director who never made a good enough film in his life…Fox studio in India had to sell itself to fund this film…How many more studios will be closed because of this clowns?”

“Everyone who called @ayan_mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately," she added. She also accused them of getting self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan arrested.

Art & Entertainment Kangana Ranaut Brahmastra Part One Shiva Ayan Mukerji Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Dharma Productions Entertainment Indian Cinema Kangana Ranaut Mumbai
