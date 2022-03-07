'Bigg Boss' OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Has An Ugly Break-Up From BF Varun Sood

'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal was in a relationship with actor Varun Sood for four years. But, now the couple has parted ways. The actress took to Instagram to announce the breakup with her boyfriend. She posted a picture of herself with a long emotional break-up note. However, she did not mention the reason for their split.

In a long note on Instagram, she wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision (sic)."

Both of them were friends before participating in the reality show ‘Ace of Space’. Their love for each other grew in the house and Sood proposed to Agarwal on the reality show. Since then, the couple has been going strong.

When the actress was inside the ‘Bigg Boss OTT' house, she often talked about her boyfriend. She had even confessed that they are planning to get married. The reason for their break-up hasn't yet been specified by either of them.