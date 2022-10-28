Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Salman Khan Calls Sumbul Touqeer A 'Tag Along'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reprimanded Sumbul Touqeer in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'.

Bigg Boss Contestants
Bigg Boss Contestants IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 11:25 am

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reprimanded Sumbul Touqeer in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'. He called her a "tag along" and that she is not visible in the show. 

In a promo video doing the rounds on social media, Salman is angry with Sumbul after seeing her game in the previous weeks. He asks her to stand and go behind the sofa and then go towards the bedroom area.

"Aaj ki tareek main aap misaal bani hui ho. For somebody jo peeche padhi rehti, hai tag along karti hai, roti rehti hai, shikaayete karti rehti hai. Sumbul peeche nazar aati hai. (In today's date you have become an example. For someone who is behind people and is a tag-along. Someone who complains and cries. Sumbul cant be seen)," Salman said.

He added: "What have you done in the house? You said such big things like 'I am so strong'. You cant be seen in the house."

Later the actor was joined by the cast of 'Phone Bhoot' on the episode. Salman was also seen dancing with Katrina on 'Tip tip barsa paani'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Housemates Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Controversy Sumbul Touqeer Bigg Boss Drama Indian Reality Show Salman Khan Colors TV Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch