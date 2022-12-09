Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'Bigg Boss 16': Salman Khan Allows MC Stan To Walk Out

Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Salman Khan Allows MC Stan To Walk Out

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, MC Stan, who was nominated this weekend', seems to have walked out of the 'Bigg Boss 16' house voluntarily.

Salman Khan In Bigg Boss 16 Promo
Salman Khan In Bigg Boss 16 Promo Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 2:54 pm

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, MC Stan, who was nominated this weekend', seems to have walked out of the 'Bigg Boss 16' house voluntarily.

MC Stan seems to have walked out of the show, as suggested in the new promo for the upcoming episode.

The promo for the Friday episode shows host Salman Khan reminding MC Stan about how he had entered the show with much enthusiasm.

He said: "Kis mindset ke saath aaya tha tu yaha Stan. Tere bahar bahut saare fan hain, wo bolenge yar ye kaunsa humara hero. Quitter bolenge tere ko achchha lagega kya. (What mindset you had come here with. You have fans outside. What whould they call you - quitter? Will that ne nice?)"

Stan replied: "Mera mann sahi mein nahi lagra sir."

When his housemates tell him "aise thode na chalega," he tells them: "bhailog behenlog..." as if giving a speech before his departure. Salman went on to tell him to leave if he wanted to and announced the opening of gates of the Bigg Boss house. MC Stan walked out.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead