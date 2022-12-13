Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'Bigg Boss 16': Archana Gautam Calls Priyanka Choudahry A 'Dog' As They Fight Over A Task

Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Archana Gautam Calls Priyanka Choudahry A 'Dog' As They Fight Over A Task

TV actress Priyanka Chahar Choudahry and model and politician Archana Gautam got into a heated conversation in which the latter callrd her 'kutta'(dog) inside the 'Bigg Boss 16' house.

Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16 Archana Gautam Calls Priyanka Choudahry A 'Dog' As They Fight Over A Task IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 5:55 pm

TV actress Priyanka Chahar Choudahry and model and politician Archana Gautam got into a heated conversation in which the latter callrd her 'kutta'(dog) inside the 'Bigg Boss 16' house.

It all started when Priyanka was helping with breakfast even though it was not her duty. She prepareed Poha for Abdu Rozik which became spicy and he was not able to eat it.

Archana poked Priyanka, saying: "Aap help kr rhe ho to poora kaam kro"(If you are helping, do the complete work).

She added: "You want to win the trophy but least be interested in work." Priyanka replied: "Even you take help of others."

To this Archana retorted: "Chal kutton ki tarah mat bhok, mummy ki Kasam hai mai help nahi leti kabhi."(Don't bark like dogs, swear on my mom, I never take anyone's help)

Priyanka got angry and said: "You are calling me a dog and why are you bringing family members in the conversation." Archana said: "What else I can call you?"

This conversation led to a big fight and they exchanged harsh words.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Archana Gautam
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment