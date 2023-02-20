Monday, Feb 20, 2023
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' India Schedule Wraps up, Crew Heads To Scotland

The first schedule of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has been completed and now the entire team is gearing up for the next schedule in Scotland.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Koimoi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 6:45 pm

The film brings together two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood, Akshay, and Shroff. Prithviraj Sukumaran joins this spectacle as he brings on board his acting prowess as the powerful antagonist.

Taking to social media, producer Jackky Bhagnani, Tiger Shroff and Ali Abbas Zafar shared an image.

Jackky Bhagnani captioned it by saying: "We just wrapped the first India sched of #BMCM. A big milestone in my life and it has been emotional. This was a dream IP of my father and now we are carrying it forward."

"Cant wait for you guys to watch this Spectacle in theatres. Thank you Bade Miyan @akshaykumar, Chote Miyan @tigerjackieshroff, @therealprithvi and @aliabbaszafar for making this dream of our come true."

Tiger shared a BTS image and captioned it: "It was an honour riding alongside you bade @akshaykumar and kicking the bad guys' ass. Coming to you at the speed of light in a cinema near you."
 

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in association with AAZ film, is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. This Pooja Entertainment Action entertainer is set to release in cinemas in December 2023.

