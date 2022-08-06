Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
'Aafat': The New Song From Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's 'Liger' Is Out

Aafat' , the new song from Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film 'Liger', is out and the soothing foot-tapping number shows great chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Shot at a beach, the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, written by Rashmi Virag, and sung by Tanishk and Zahrah Khan.

Vijay Deverekonda and Ananya Pandey will star in Liger Source: Instagram; @ananyapanday @thedeverakonda

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 10:54 am

'Aafat' , the new song from Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film 'Liger', is out and the soothing foot-tapping number shows  great chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Shot at a beach, the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, written by Rashmi Virag, and sung by Tanishk and Zahrah Khan. The music video also shows an interesting visual with excellent camerawork in place as Vijay and Ananya Panday groove on the beach and the rocks, get romantic in a small cave and also get company of some background dancers.

A day before, Vijay had shared a clip ahead of the song's release that showed Ananya blowing a kiss at Vijay, requesting him to sneak out of his house to go out with her. But he refuses to entertain her since he is with his mother, before he finally sneaks out.  “There's always a beautiful drama queen who will come between a mother and son! #Aafat," he captioned the post.

The trailer and two songs: Akdi Pakdi and Waat Laga Denge from the film are already out and have gathered positive feedback on the internet.

'Liger' is a sports action film that is slated to release on August 25 this year, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It stars Vijay as an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. Ananya plays his girlfriend and Ramya Krishnan plays his mother in the film. It marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and is Ananya's first multi-lingual film.

'Vijay' will also be also seen in a multi-lingual film Khushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022. Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

RBI Monetary Policy: BBPS To Process Inbound Bill Payments From NRIs, To Benefit Senior Citizens

