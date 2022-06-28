Vietnam Airline Introduces New Routes Connecting To 5 Different Indian Cities

For all tourists who have been wanting to visit Vietnam, here’s a golden opportunity for you. Vietnam based airline, Vietjet, is aiming to connect five different cities in India – New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru – with Da Nang, Vietnam’s coastal city. The airline currently connects India and Vietnam via New Delhi/Mumbai to Hanoi and New Delhi/Mumbai to Ho Chi Minh City.

The services for other new cities will start within the third quarter of 2022 with four to seven flights returning per week, said the airline in a statement. The airline had earlier announced its plans to initiate two new routes to connect Phu Quoc to New Delhi and Mumbai in September 2022.

According to Vietjet airline, the announcement to connect five new routes was made at the Da Nang Investment Forum 2022. It is also an attempt to promote the city, Da Nang, globally and attract more tourists. The destination serves as one of the most attractive tourist destinations for international travellers.

According to reports, Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet's Vice President said,” Vietjet believes that the new routes announced today will continue to contribute to opening more opportunities, promoting economic, trade and business investment between Da Nang and other Vietnamese cities and regional destinations.” The airline has provided transportation to nearly 22 million passengers to and from Da Nang as of now. It also works on eight domestic and five international routes from the coastal city.

Da Nang is also known as the city of modern architecture. It has unique landmarks like Golden Bridge and Dragon Bridge. The areas surrounding Da Nang are worth paying a visit too. It includes the ancient town of Hoi An, a former citadel in Hue city and Quang Binh, home to caves.