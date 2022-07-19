Revival In Passenger Footfall At Mumbai International Airport Shows Positive Trend Towards International Travel

As the first half of CY2022 comes to an end, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has witnessed robust growth in passenger movements with nearly 17 million passengers travelling between Jan to June 2022. One of the busiest airports across the globe, CSMIA recorded a significant jump in traffic for the H1 (first half) CY2022 of close to 132% as compared to H1 CY2021. The strong revival of operations in 2022 signals the sector steadily moving towards healthy operations as observed in the pre-covid times.

In the H1 of CY 2022, CSMIA played host to a total of approximately 16.84 million passengers

Approximately 1,30,000 flight movements were recorded across domestic and international destinations

13.36 million domestic passengers travelled through 97,460 flights

Over 3.48 million passengers flew across 24,910 flights internationally, which is 97% more than that of H1 CY2021 when close to 1.76 million passenger footfalls were registered

May 2022 emerged as the top month for air travel via CSMIA with 21st May 2022, observing the highest single-day traffic of 1,23,442 during the period of CY2022.

CSMIA catered to highest international load in June’22 with 8,30,000 passengers observing 124% rise since January’22.

Charter flight movements have witnessed a drastic rise in demand:

CSMIA facilitated the movement of a total of 17,552 passengers via the General Aviation terminal (GA Terminal) out of which 15,588 accounted for the domestic traffic and 1,964 accounted for the international passenger traffic

With approx. 44% jump in traffic through the GA terminal juxtaposed with the traffic observed in the same period in CY2021.

With a total of 6,878 flight movements in the first two quarters of CY2022, the GA terminal witnessed a total of 3432 arrivals and 3446 departures.

CSMIA’s performance in the H1 of CY2022 in terms of the increase in passenger traffic and additions to the destination portfolio was also coupled with major advancements made to the airport operations. The initiation of the integrated security checkpoints for both domestic and international passengers as well as tech advancements at CSMIA are leading the aviation growth story in the country. With the momentum of growth going strong, CSMIA continues on the path to cater to travellers across the globe with its ever-expanding destination roster and high-quality services.

Enhancing global connectivity

To further amplify the growth in passenger traffic, CSMIA has introduced Abu Dhabi, Najaf, Phuket, Warsaw, and Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to its extensive global connectivity list. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Fly Baghdad, IndiGo, LOT Polish and VietJet commenced their operations on this route with their maiden flights taking off from CSMIA in H1 of CY2022. With the aim of constantly working towards expanding its connectivity, CSMIA plans to add nine new destinations to its portfolio including Bahrain, Ras Al-Khaimah, Toronto and Helsinki among others.